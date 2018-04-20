Is moment too big for every Cavs player besides LeBron James?

LeBron James has made the NBA Finals the last seven seasons. (Source AP Images)

LeBron James is not thinking about the NBA Finals. These Cleveland Cavaliers are a long way from going back.

James has made the NBA Finals the last seven seasons.

"How important is it to me?", said James when asked about it before Friday's shoot around at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"It's important to me to compete for a championship every year. It's not like it was a goal of mine coming into the NBA, saying 'Let's have a Finals streak'."

Right now it's more like 'Let's get LeBron some help'. J.R. Smith traded offense for defense in Game 2, guarding Pacers star Victor Oladipo at times.

Jeff Green has 2 points in 40 minutes. The five guys off the bench in Game 2 totaled 16 points.

Is the moment too big for them?

"No, I think they're fine", head coach Tyronn Lue said on Friday. "I think they're just getting adjusted to the playoffs, how it feels to play on this team...playing on this team is a lot bigger, so they understand that. I think (Jordan) Clarkson and Larry Nance are doing a good job in the playoffs, so we just have to continue getting better."

As for Kevin Love, he has a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, but will play in Game 3. I asked Lue how much Love's shot will be affected.

"It's his left hand so that's a good sign for us" Lue said. "At least it's not his right hand, so we'll see how he feels."

