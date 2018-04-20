Cleveland Cavaliers prep for Game 3 with a pep rally at East Tech HS

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted a pep rally at East Tech HS in preparation for Game 3. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers got some help from East Tech High School in preparation for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

Cavs' staff hosted a pep rally for students, where they were taught the "Laws of the Land".

Law #1: Gear Up. Every Game, Every Time.

Law #2: No Warm Welcomes In Our House.

Law #3: Stand United & Loud For The Land.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad brought the energy, along with Moondog, Sir C.C., and members of the Scream Team.

The students were full of energy, and there were smiling faces throughout the crowd.

Hopefully the Cavaliers feed off that momentum as they face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7 p.m.

