Sandusky toddler saved after falling from roof removed from caregiver's home

A woman is being credited with saving a toddler who was dangling from a porch roof. (Source Sandusky Police)

An 18-month-old hanging from a roof who was miraculously saved by a passerby has been removed from his caregiver's home.

A Summit County Children Services spokesperson released the following statement Friday regarding the case:

“Summit County Children Services confirms that the child, via court order, was removed from the caregiver’s home today and placed in an alternative setting. Summit County Children Services continues to assess what’s in the best interest of this child. With a court order, all parties will have an opportunity to discuss what’s in the best interest of this child nest week. We all want what’s in the best interest of the child.”

Jill Harper was driving along Mills Street in Sandusky just after 4 p.m. on Sunday when she saw the toddler dangling from the roof.

Harper stopped in the street and ran up to the boy who was hanging from the porch gutter.

According to the police report, Harper told the child to let go and she would catch him. She could not reach him from the porch steps.

Next, Harper said she tried banging on the house doors to get someone’s attention. The child fell into her arm.

She was able to grab a hold of one of his ankles in midair and prevented him from hitting the ground.

"We both kind of went down and I thought he was going to hit his head on the concrete steps. He came up and he kind of grabbed me and I just grabbed him and I thought, 'Oh my God, I caught him.'"

