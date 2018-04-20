Northeast Ohio doctors certified to recommend medical marijuana

Medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, and there are several doctors in Cleveland certified to recommend it.

Those doctors have gotten the first round of Certificates to Recommend, which were processed by the State Medical Board.

That includes Compassionate Care in Beachwood. Dr. Noah Miller is one of the doctors there, and he says the process of getting certified was fairly easy.

The letters he writes are meant to persuade law enforcement that anyone carrying them can purchase and use medical marijuana, as laid about by Ohio law. The state's official card and dispensary program will not be up and running until later this year.

Under federal law, marijuana is still illegal. However, 30 states, including Ohio, have legalized the drug for medical use.

Under Ohio's law, patients suffering from 21 different medical conditions have access to medical marijuana.

"To me, the risks feel fairly low from a medical standpoint. It's hard for me to understand the legal risks," said Dr. Miller. "I'm not a lawyer, but I do understand that my patients who are really suffering from these conditions are looking for some relief."

About 40 doctors have received the certificates to recommend. More applications are set to be processed next month.

