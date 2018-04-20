Brinks driver robbed at Cleveland ATM, FBI looking for suspect

FBI released a photo of the suspect accused of robbing a Brinks driver, the FBI also released a photo of the suspect's vehicle. (Source FBI)

The FBI said a Brinks driver servicing an ATM on the 10500 block of St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland was robbed around 8:50 a.m. on April 19.

Special Agent Vicki Anderson said the armed suspect exited a blue pickup truck with silver running boards.

Anderson said the truck was possibly a Dodge.

The suspect approached the Brinks driver and pointed a handgun at him, according to Anderson.

The FBI said the suspect stole the Brinks driver's bag and left in the same blue truck.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading up to the suspect's identification and prosecution.

Tips can called in to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous.

