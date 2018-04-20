Elyria Police asking public's help in tracking down Subway robber (VIDEO)

A man casually strolled into an Elyria Subway location on April 9, placed an order and then lunged over the counter to grab cash as the clerk opened the register.

The clerk fought back and the robber fled the restaurant, located at 521 Lake Ave.

The stocky suspect, who is still on the loose, is described as 6-feet tall with red hair, a red beard and dark circles under his eyes.

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest is asked to call Detective Whiting, of the Elyria Police Department, at 440-326-1201.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.