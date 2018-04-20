9-month-old found dead in Cleveland; police investigating

The 9-month-old was found unresponsive at her home on Dymes Court in Cleveland on Friday. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive in her crib in a Cleveland home on Friday.

The infant was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing, but so far, there are no signs of foul play, according to police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

