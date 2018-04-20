Save some green in Northeast Ohio with these Earth Day deals and discounts

Shoppers can save big this year as companies promote their Earth Day (April 22) initiatives this weekend.

Enjoy the deals and earthy incentives we've listed below:

Amazon: Save up to 20 percent on Eco-friendly products through April.

Apple: Get a free gift card when you recycle your old Apple Watch, MacBook, iPhone or iPad.

Buffalo Exchange: Select clothing items will be $1 each on April 21.

BurgerFi: On April 22, pick up veggie burgers for only $5. Customers will also receive a free “plantable burger” to grow their own lettuce and tomatoes.

H&M: Recycle clothing at Any H&M store and receive 2x Discount Cards for 15 percent off your next in-store purchase.

National parks: Free entrance to all National Park Service sites on April 21, which happens to be the first day of National Park Week.

Planet Fitness: Free HydroMassages until 4/21.

Staples: April 22-28, recycle old tech and score $10 gift cards.

