Police: Mom accidentally shoots and kills toddler at Wickliffe hotel

Toddler shot and killed at the Wickliffe Econo Lodge. (Source: WOIO)

Police say a mom accidentally shot and killed her two-year-old daughter at the Econo Lodge on Euclid Avenue.

Officers were called to the hotel around 11 p.m. Friday.

Wickliffe police say the two-year-old had been shot in the chest.

The first patrol officer on scene began CPR and then paramedics took over the rescue efforts.

EMS transported the little girl to Lake West Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the police report, the little girl has been identified as Laila Johnson.

Officers say the mom, who is a concealed carry permit holder, was handling the gun, when it discharged, hitting the toddler.

Police say at this time, the shooting appears to be a tragic accident and the gun is legally owned.

Three other siblings at the hotel were not injured.

