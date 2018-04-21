Live Coverage: Funeral services Saturday for former first lady, Barbara Bush

A private funeral service will be held Saturday for the former first lady, Barbara Bush.

Mobile users watch live coverage of the funeral at Noon

Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston. She was 92.

In a statement released Friday, Bush's son, Jeb Bush will deliver the eulogy along with her longtime friend Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography of her husband.

Expected in attendance is first lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, and former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University.

Copyright 2018 WOIO and Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.