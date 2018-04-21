One person killed in car accident on Cleveland's east side

One person killed in car accident on E. 143rd. (Source: MGN Online)

Police say one person has died after a two car crash on the city's east side.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Bartlett Avenue and E. 143.

EMS transported three victim's to University Hospitals.

One victim died at the hospital. Police have not released the conditions of the other two victims.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

