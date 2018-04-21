Elderly convicted sexual predator accused of raping 25-year-old woman

A 73-year-old convicted sexual predator is charged with raping a 25-year-old woman.

Ralph Pryor was arrested at his home in the 100 block of E. Prospect Street on Friday.

Alliance police say the attack happened earlier that day when the victim was at Pryor's home visiting friends.

According to the police report, she was able to scream for help and other people inside the home came to her rescue.

Pryor is now charged with strong armed rape and felonious assault.

Officers say Pryor strangled the victim and she had injuries to her neck and throat.

Pryor is being held in the Stark County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond and will be arraigned in Alliance Municipal Court Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation ad Correction, Pryor was released from prison on Feb. 6, after being convicted of failure to notify authorities of an address change.

Before his Friday arrest, Pryor had been scheduled to be on parole for three years and 10 months.

