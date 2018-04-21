International relief group joins residents to cleanup East Cleveland

An international relief group joined residents Saturday in helping cleanup their neighborhood.

Team Rubicon brought in about 45 volunteers to pick up debris and litter around the city.

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King says the city provided the tools, trash bags and lunch.

Besides Team Rubicon, neighborhood groups and the East Cleveland Police Activities League were also participating.

"We thank all of the partners for their commitment to this community. These efforts will make a difference for all of East Cleveland," said King.

