Cleveland woman body-slammed and robbed outside home wants justice

The victim was assaulted on April 10, and she said she's been out of the house about four times since she was attacked in broad daylight near the corner of Clark Avenue and West 11th Street. (Source Police)

2 men accused of body-slamming woman in Tremont robbery

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she's been traumatized by the 1:30 p.m. attack.

The victim believes her attackers were watching her in a white Ford F-10 truck as she took money out of the ATM at the Sunoco station on Clark and West 13th Street and targeted her because she was by herself and has a slight build.

She said as soon as she rounded the corner to get back on 11th street, the suspects ran up to her, grabbed her from behind and slammed her face and shoulder to the ground. The thieves got away with more than $100 that the victim says belongs to her mother.

She still has sharp pain in her shoulder but didn't receive any medical attention at the scene. She has an appointment to get her shoulder examined.

Her family says crime in the neighborhood has been getting worse and they won't walk alone anywhere. The victim told Cleveland 19 she's telling her story in hopes the criminals will be caught and no one will have to live through what she did.

Cleveland Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a reward is available for anyone who has information about the suspects that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous and the hotline number is 216-252-7463.

