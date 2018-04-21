Today is last day to use Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards

April 21 is the last day people can use gift cards for Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards. (Source WOIO)

Toys R Us announced on Twitter informing customers about the status of gift cards.

Special Alert! The last day you can redeem Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards or process returns is Tomorrow Saturday, April 21st #toysrusclosingsale #toysrus #babiesrus pic.twitter.com/9w7L1ykcfD — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) April 21, 2018

An eventual closure of all 735 Toys R Us stores will put about 30,000 people out of a job.

Toys-R-Us customers shop before stores close for good

Cleveland 19 interviewed shoppers from the Parma location, some customers said they will use Amazon more often now.

