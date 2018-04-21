Today is last day to use Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Today is last day to use Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Toys R Us announced on Twitter informing customers about the status of gift cards.

April 21 is the last day people can use gift cards for Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards.

An eventual closure of all 735 Toys R Us stores will put about 30,000 people out of a job.

Cleveland 19 interviewed shoppers from the Parma location, some customers said they will use Amazon more often now.

