Maple Heights Police issue missing endangered adult alert for 66-year-old woman

The Maple Heights Police Department issued a missing endangered adult alert for a 66-year-old woman.

The Maple Heights Police Department issued a missing endangered adult alert for a 66-year-old woman.

Police said Patty Mosley walked away from the Broadway Care Medical facility on Broadway Avenue.

Mosley has still not been found, as of April 24.

The woman was last seen wearing:

gray sweater

blue jeans

black and gray hospital type slippers

Investigators said she has been diagnosed with the onset of dementia.

If anyone has any information about Mosley you are asked to call police at 216-662-1234.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.