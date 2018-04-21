Game 5 tickets still available for Cavaliers vs. Pacers at Quick - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Game 5 tickets still available for Cavaliers vs. Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

As of 6 p.m. on April 21 tickets are still available for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers first round playoff game on Wednesday.

Game 5 will be played at Quicken Loans Arena at 7 p.m. on April 25.

You can get tickets as low as $26 (ticket fees not included).

After three games in the series the Pacers lead the Cavs 2-1.

Game 4 will be played in Indiana on Sunday.

*Writer note: The available tickets were written as of 6 p.m. on April 21.

