Cleveland woman finds home destroyed, burglars take kitchen sink

A Cleveland woman is disgusted after she said thieves entered her split-level home through a window, destroyed all of her plumbing and even took the kitchen sink.

Patricia Davis believes the thieves hit the home on Fuller Avenue just after she left around 9 a.m. Wednesday. When she returned around 1 p.m., she saw a faucet and hot water tank missing in the basement. After walking up the steps, she saw each kitchen and bathroom had been destroyed.

Davis said she was preparing to fix-up the home because her family members had moved out. They even had a potential buyer interested in purchasing it "as is". They were scheduled to show the house Friday, but had to cancel because of the destruction.

Most disappointing, said Davis, is that their family has only a little bit of money to fix up what they have and the thieves might only get $15 out of their stolen goods, while it will take thousands to fix what was left.

Her daughter is too distraught to speak about the burglary, and Davis adds all they can do is pray.

Davis did share some advice for homeowners or landlords; keep your lights on, even with a timer. Make sure somebody comes to check on your house every day if it's empty. And make sure you take the mail out of the mailbox every day.

Davis plans to post the surveillance photos around the neighborhood and show them to local businesses in the hopes of catching the suspects.

