Mike Clevinger throws 1st complete game shutout, Cleveland defeats Baltimore

Mike Clevinger thew his first complete game shutout as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Saturday.

Clevinger only gave up two hits and two walks. He threw 107 pitches in the outing.

The Indians pitcher also had three strikeouts on the day.

No. 52 has an earned run average of 1.75 this year, he is also 2-0 on the year.

Michael Brantley, Yan Gomes, Jose Ramirez and Yonder Alsono each had an RBI in the game.

