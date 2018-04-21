More than 1,500 people attend 'Tunnel Tours' at Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Cleveland

More than 1,500 people went inside the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Downtown Cleveland during the tunnel tours on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

More than 1,500 people went inside the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Downtown Cleveland during the tunnel tours on Saturday.

More than half of the visitors stayed to see the Memorial Room, the room honors the 9,000 local men who served our nation during the civil war.

So many people showed up early on Saturday, the staff started the tours 45 minutes early.

Are the tunnels under Cleveland's Public Square haunted?

In 2017 Cleveland 19 reporter Victor Williams did his own investigation to see if the tunnels were haunted.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.