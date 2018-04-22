Suspect search continues after overnight shooting at Tennessee Waffle House

A person of interest is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee-area Waffle House restaurant.

Police say four people were killed, and four others injured in a shooting at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

The person of interest has been identified as 29-year old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, who was last seen walking south of the Murfreesboro Pike after the shooting.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, April 22.

According to police, a man who was not wearing any clothing except for a green jacket, opened fire on customers in the parking lot and inside the restaurant.

Police believe the shooting was random and they described the gun he used as an AR-15.

The search for Reinking continues and Nashville-area residents are being asked to use caution until he is captured.

