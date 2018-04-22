Cleveland Indians beat the O's on Terry Francona's birthday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians beat the O's on Terry Francona's birthday

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Sunday. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Sunday.

Sunday was also Terry Francona's birthday, he was born on April 22, 1959.

Jose Ramirez drove in three runs during the game, he also hit his sixth and seventh homer of the year. 

Corey Kluber had a solid outing on the mound.

Kluber pitched seven innings and gave up three runs.

He is 3-1 on the season.

The Indians improve to 11-8 on the year.

Cleveland will play Baltimore on Monday to finish out the series.

