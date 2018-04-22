Cleveland Indians beat the O's on Terry Francona's birthday

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Sunday. (Source AP Images)

Sunday was also Terry Francona's birthday, he was born on April 22, 1959.

Jose Ramirez drove in three runs during the game, he also hit his sixth and seventh homer of the year.

Our leader. Our captain. Our manager.



The happiest of birthdays to the best in the biz! pic.twitter.com/FGKESVDu3Q — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 22, 2018

Corey Kluber had a solid outing on the mound.

Kluber pitched seven innings and gave up three runs.

He is 3-1 on the season.

We like Jose. ??



2-4, 2 HRs, 3 RBI -- all in a day's work.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/qExU0gsNC9 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 22, 2018

The Indians improve to 11-8 on the year.

Cleveland will play Baltimore on Monday to finish out the series.

