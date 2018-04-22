Massillon Police: Man arrested for 7th OVI

The Massillon Police Department said a man they arrested yesterday has been charged for his seventh OVI. (Source Police)

The Massillon Police Department said a man they arrested yesterday has been charged with his seventh OVI.

Police said around 3:20 p.m. on April 21 an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle in the 700 block of Young Street SE after the suspect failed to stop at a stop sign.

Investigators said the driver continued into a driveway on the 600 block of Young Street SE.

Dennis Grizzard Sr. attempted to enter a home, according to police. Police said he then went back to the car.

Investigators said while meeting with Grizzard he was found to be driving under an OVI suspension, driving under the influence of alcohol or other illegal substance and an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle.

Authorities said he was arrested for OVI.

Police said he was booked into Stark County Jail for his seventh OVI. This is a felony 4 charge.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.