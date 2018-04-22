Parma councilman aims to run 100 marathons

Have you ever thought about running a marathon? What about 100 of them? A Parma councilman is working towards his goal of finishing 100 marathons before he turns 51. (Source WOIO)

Have you ever thought about running a marathon? What about 100 of them? A Parma councilman is working towards his goal of finishing 100 marathons before he turns 51.

"A lot of people don't know a marathon is 26.2 miles," said Sean Brennan.

This week Brennan hit that milestone for the 70th time.

"There are few things I'd rather be doing than running a marathon," Brennan said.

Brennan has boxes of medals from all the races, and he hopes to continue adding more.

"In my first half-century I want to run 100 marathons. I'm hoping to do one in every state. I'm hoping to do one on every continent," Brennan said.

By day, Brennan is an American Government teacher at Brecksville Broadview Heights High School. In the evenings, he's the Parma City Council President. He also manages to fit in a few miles on the trails. This week, he competed in a very tough Boston Marathon.

"I ran Boston this year for the American Liver Foundation, I raised $5,000 for them, thanks to the help of many many friends," Brennan said.

Mainly running for different cancer charities, Brennan has raised thousands throughout the years.

"The running community is a family. We really help each other out. We try not to run for selfish reasons," Brennan said.

Which is what keeps him pushing through, averaging a marathon a month, until his 51st birthday on January 21st in 2021.

"I guess we go on to 200, I don't know, I haven't gotten that far yet!"

