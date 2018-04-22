JR Smith hits Buzzer Beater shot behind half court (video)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith hit a buzzer beater shot behind half court at the end of the first quarter.

This gave the Cavs a 30-24 lead against the Indiana Pacers after one period in Game 4.

JR SMITH DONT PRACTICE THESE SHOTS ALL DAY FOR HIS HEALTH ... SPLASH!!! pic.twitter.com/1gbLPIYZ6b — J.R.ob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 23, 2018

Smith hit three of his first four three-point shots on Sunday. Through 15 minutes of play Smith had 9 points and two rebounds.

With the Cavaliers' win Sunday night, the series is now tied 2-2.

Game 5 is at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

