JR Smith hits Buzzer Beater shot behind half court (video)

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
(Source AP Images) (Source AP Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith hit a buzzer beater shot behind half court at the end of the first quarter.

This gave the Cavs a 30-24 lead against the Indiana Pacers after one period in Game 4.

Smith hit three of his first four three-point shots on Sunday. Through 15 minutes of play Smith had 9 points and two rebounds.

With the Cavaliers' win Sunday night, the series is now tied 2-2.

Game 5 is at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday. 

