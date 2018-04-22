Clutch shots from Korver and LeBron, Cavaliers defeat Pacers 104-100

LeBron James scored 24 points in the first three quarters against the Indiana Pacers. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Cavs guard Kyle Korver hit several clutch shots in the fourth quarter leading to a 104-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

James finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 7 rebounds.

Korver was 4-9 from behind the arc, he finished with 18 points.

The Cavs were up 60-50 at the half.

Indiana outscored Cleveland 28-20 in the third quarter.

The series is now tied at 2-2.

Game 5 will be played at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

James has never lost a series in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

