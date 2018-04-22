Fire at Slesnick Recycling in Canton

Canton dispatchers said there is a fire at Slesnick Recycling on 3rd Street in the city.

The dispatcher said the call came in around 10:06 p.m. on Sunday.

At this time there is no word on any injuries.

Five different departments are working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

