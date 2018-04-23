Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and chilly temperatures return

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking a system well to the south of us but it is close enough to throw moisture our way. A slow moving area of low pressure over Tennessee tonight will track east. We have light rain that will develop from south to north tonight. You can expect light rain for the morning drive. Widespread clouds and light rain will be with us tomorrow. Temperatures will not be able to warm much. We will basically hold steady in the low 50s throughout the day. It looks like the steadiest rain will be Tuesday night. Wednesday will feature light rain and drizzle in the morning with a little clearing later in the day. Temperatures remain chilly with a high only around 50 degrees Wednesday.