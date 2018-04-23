4 past presidents, 3 former first ladies and current first lady pose for photo at Bush funeral

Politics were set aside as approximately 1,500 people from both parties attended a private funeral ceremony for former first lady Barbara Bush in Texas over the weekend.

The wife of former President George H.W. Bush was laid to rest at her husband's presidential library in Houston on Saturday. The couple's son, former President George W. Bush, was among four former U.S. presidents at the service.

Other presidential attendants included, former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Their wives, as well as current first lady Melania Trump were also there to pay respects to Barbara Bush. They all posed for a photo together.

1 of 2: Final photos from the funeral of former First Lady Barbara P. Bush. (Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/r9ElE3Av56 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 22, 2018

2 of 2: Final photos from the funeral of former First Lady Barbara P. Bush. (Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/fxCVA6js1K — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 22, 2018

To honor his wife's work while in office promoting literacy, former President George H.W. Bush wore socks covered in books at the funeral. The two had been married for 73 years when she died on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Former President George H.W. Bush paid tribute to his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, in a very simple way: He wore socks with books on them https://t.co/1nRdpyT65L pic.twitter.com/gV1Mtxaww4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2018

