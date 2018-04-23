Royal Baby Watch: Kate Middleton delivers baby boy; third child with Prince William

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, went into labor with her and Prince William's third child on Monday, according Kensington Palace.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.



The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

According to Kensington Palace, Middleton safely delivered an 8 pound 7 ounce baby boy.

Media outlets from around the world and strangers gathered outside of London's St. Mary's Hospital, awaiting for the royal couple to appear with their newborn child.

A group of devoted royal fans have been camped outside of St. Mary's Hospital since April 9 in anticipation of the #royalbaby’s birth https://t.co/yLSJbOxxEn pic.twitter.com/6qiNAEQ53f — People (@people) April 23, 2018

Middleton and Prince William already have two children together; George was born in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015. A 23-member medical team helped deliver Middleton's first two children.

The boy is the fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.

