Royal Baby Watch: Kate Middleton delivers baby boy; third child with Prince William

Royal Baby Watch: Kate Middleton delivers baby boy; third child

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, went into labor with her and Prince William's third child on Monday, according Kensington Palace.

According to Kensington Palace, Middleton safely delivered an 8 pound 7 ounce baby boy.

Media outlets from around the world and strangers gathered outside of London's St. Mary's Hospital, awaiting for the royal couple to appear with their newborn child.

Middleton and Prince William already have two children together; George was born in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015. A 23-member medical team helped deliver Middleton's first two children.

The boy is the fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.

