LeBron James says rivalry with Lance Stephenson is like he is in elementary school

The rivalry between Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and Indiana Pacers Lance Stephenson continued in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs' first round.

The two had several physical altercations Sunday night including a play where James shoved Stephenson, resulting in a technical foul for James. The two also got tied up for the ball before Stephenson ripped it away after the whistle.

After the game, James said it's important to keep his composure when playing against Stephenson.

"I should know better," James said. "I've been dealing with this since elementary. It's like I tell you a joke, you know, I tell you a joke and you laugh and you get caught. That's what happened. Lance told me a joke, I laughed, teacher caught me, and I have to go see the principal."

The two have had numerous confrontations in the past, dating back to the 2014 season. That includes the infamous moment Stephenson blew in James' ear.

The Cavaliers and Pacers return to Cleveland for Game 5 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs' first round.

