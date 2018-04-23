Hartville man accused of wife's murder faces judge; previously said he dumped body in river

Philip Snider appears via video from the Stark County jail (Source: WOIO)

The Hartville man who is facing murder charges after his wife's mysterious disappearance faced the judge for the first time Monday morning in a Stark County court.

Philip Snider, 73, is charged with the aggravated murder of his 70-year-old wife, Roberta Snider. He previously admitted to police that his wife passed away from an illness in January, prompting him to place her body in the Tennessee River.

He told family that he wanted to take his wife to Graceland "one last time before she died,” claiming she passed away in Memphis, Tenn., Snider says paramedics confirmed her death.

According to Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea, no EMS companies in Tennessee could confirm Snider's account.

Roberta's body has still not been found.

The judge set a $5 million bond for Snider, who remains in Stark County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27 at 11 a.m.

