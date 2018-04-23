Jamie's baby diary: Difficulty breastfeeding a newborn

New moms deal with many struggles from breastfeeding guilt to baby blues to depression. But what happens to you if you deal with this and you were hoping to be the "Perfect Mom?"

Have you ever dealt with the shame of not succeeding when trying to breastfeed?

Have you ever felt like you aren’t good enough because you don’t live up to your mom friends posts on social media?

Have you ever just felt down after giving birth?

Casey Toohig, RN and LCPP, explained to mom-to-be Jamie Sullivan what some of those new emotions are that moms can feel. Those include:

Feeling anxious

Lower level of confidence

Fear

She also explained what new moms can do with those feelings:

Have a support group and people you can rely on.

Plan for help. You and your partner can’t do everything.

There is no perfect mother and social media can lead new moms to believe this. It’s simply not true.

