Streetsboro man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man over dirt bike

A Streetsboro man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of an unarmed man during the sale of a dirt bike.

William Knight, 64, was convicted of shooting and killing Keith Johnson, 24, in March of 2017 in the 700 block of Danmead Avenue in Akron.

Knight's son-in-law noticed his dirt bike, which had been stolen in Feb. of 2016, was for sale on a social media site.

Knight's son-in-law arranged for a buy and Knight went along.

During the sale, an argument began and Knight shot Johnson in the head.

The jury rejected arguments by Knight's attorney that Knight was acting in self-defense and in defense of his family members.

"Mr, Knight's decision to fire his gun forever changed the lives of two families. Today, as Keith Johnson's mother Laquita said, justice was served. I truly hope the Johnson family finds peace as they move forward," said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

