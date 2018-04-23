2-year-old Cleveland toddler dies from overdose, mom and boyfriend arrested

Toddler dies of an overdose. (Source: Slone & Co. Funeral Directors)

Lorenzo Ealom died of an overdose on March 3. His death has been ruled a homicide. (Source: Family)

Cleveland Police are investigating the death of 2-year-old Lorenzo Ealom, Jr.

The toddler died on March 3 and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has now ruled the case a homicide.

Over the weekend, family members confirm to Cleveland 19 News and court records confirm that Lorenzo’s mother Tessa Gadd, 24, and Gadd’s boyfriend John Hines, 33, were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the toddler’s death in March.

According to the criminal complaint filed against the suspects, Lorenzo ingested a combination of prescribed medication and over-the counter cough syrup and Benadryl. Instead of being taken to the hospital at that time, Gadd and Hines dropped Lorenzo off at day care.

RELATED: An explanation of what 3 drugs were found in Lorenzo's system

The day care called EMS and Lorenzo was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Mary Louise Madigan with Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services confirms their office did receive a call for poor living conditions a year and a half ago.

The case was investigated and closed.

After the child’s death in March, Children Services opened a new case as Cleveland police are investigating a homicide.

In connection, a motion was filed to remove Lorenzo's sibling from the home.

The sibling was removed and is currently in the custody of a relative.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.