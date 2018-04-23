$1 million bond for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend

A 62-year-old Cleveland man pleaded not guilty Monday to murdering his live-in girlfriend.

Cleveland police say Lowell Harris shot and killed Holly Watkins, 57.

Her body was found inside their Emery Avenue home on the city's west side on April 17.

Officers say Watkins had been shot in the neck.

Harris is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have not released a motive.

