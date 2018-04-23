John Carroll's Mason McKenrick is looking forward to the NFL Draft

NFL hopeful Mason McKenrick is looking to get picked up as early as the third round. (Source: WOIO)

The grind doesn't stop for NFL hopeful Mason McKenrick.

John Carroll's standout linebacker is looking to get picked up in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mason earned All-American honors his last two seasons, racking up impressive numbers over a four-year career.

The Mentor native fell in love with the game of football at the tender age of 7.

After his senior season he began working out for a career move, that many aren't blessed enough to see...

Especially Division 3 Athletes

But Mason isn't too worried about the odds being stacked against him.

Scouts have him going as high as the third round, but Mason would be happy going anywhere.

One add from Toledo pro day:@JCUFootball LB Mason McKenrick (6-2 7/8, 215) was worked out at safety. He ran the 40 in 4.63/4.63, had a 35.5 VJ, 9-6 BJ, 4.39 ss, 7.00 cone and added 12 bench lifts. Post-draft FA. https://t.co/WEFqj4bn49 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 20, 2018

By the Numbers

Over the years just a limited amount of Division III players have made their way to the NFL. Usually, athletes from smaller schools sneak in through the crevices in training camp, and earn a roster spot the hard way. But Mason feels he can shift that trend.

"People may not think that you deserve to be there - But if you've got talent they'll find it," said Mason.

That statement is definitely true, he isn't the first Division III standout to make it big out of the OAC (DIII Ohio Athletic Conference).

Cecil Shorts (Mount Union WR) has had a solid career playing most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Preston (Heidelberg University WR) played 2 seasons with the Miami Dolphins before landing a contract with the Cleveland Gladiators arena football team.

Donteea Dye (Heidelberg University WR) is in the mist of his third NFL season, the explosive WR has made plays on offense and special teams with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Blue Streak London Fletcher even gave him a nod. Mason relished in the moment, "hearing him say your name, and show love like that, it's incredible motivation."

Mason is hoping to get picked up by any of the 32 teams, but it 'would be a Cleveland kid's dream' to play for his hometown.

