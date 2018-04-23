Kent State professor charged with lying to the FBI

Kent State Professor Julio Pino has been formally charged with lying to the FBI. (Kent State University)

According to the Department of Justice, Kent State University professor Julio Pino was charged in federal court for lying to the FBI.

The 58-year-old history professor was involved in a series of threats stemming from an out-of-state child custody issue.

According to the FBI, a St. Louis resident was arrested, accused of making a series of threatening Facebook posts against a judge.

Pino was the resident's Facebook friend and posted statements and images on social media involving the resident's child custody issues between May 2015 and January 2016, according to the FBI.

Kent State offered the following statement in response to the news:

"Kent State University Professor Julio Pino has been suspended after charges were filed today in federal court. The university has also prohibited him from coming onto any Kent State campus. The university continues to cooperate with the Department of Justice on this matter, and all inquiries about this case should be directed to that office."

Some of the statements the resident is accused of writing include, "I will kill 100s of people if they take my rights as a father away!"

The FBI said Pino responded, "Devour them [resident]. [Read more of the statements below.]

The FBI said the agency interviewed Pino about the statements and stated he "never heard of [resident] or maybe I heard of him through the news."

Pino has been charged with one count of making a false statement to law enforcement.

He is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for an arraignment and plea hearing.



