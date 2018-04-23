Man arrested for stealing money from Bay Village church - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man arrested for stealing money from Bay Village church

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Martin Vanderkarr. (Source: Bay Village police) Martin Vanderkarr. (Source: Bay Village police)
BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) -

Police say a man stole $250,000 from a local church.

According to officers, Martin Vanderkarr stole the money from the Bay Village Presbyterian Church.

The Bay Village man was arrested on April 20.

Vanderkarr is now charged with aggravated theft and his case has been forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Bay Village police confirm Vanderkarr worked at the church.

