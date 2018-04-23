Akron pizza delivery driver robbed of pizza, wings and $3

On April 22, around 1 p.m. a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Akron.

The driver, an employee of Pizza Fire, was robbed after attempting to deliver food near the 1000 block of Nathan Street.

According to police, the suspect had a gun in his waistband and threatened to shoot the driver if he didn't comply.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 17 and 18; standing at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds.

The suspect was also wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and white Fila tennis shoes.

Fortunately, the driver walked away unharmed.

The suspect got away with pizza, wings and $3 in cash.

