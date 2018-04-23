Cleveland toddler who overdosed had these 3 drugs in his system

While the investigation continues we now know the three drugs found in the system of a toddler who overdosed and died on March 3, 2018.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner, 2 year-old Lorenzo Ealom's cause of death is listed as, "Acute intoxication by the combined effects of buprenorphine, dextromethorphan, and diphenhydramine."

The arrest warrant filed with the Cuyahoga County Court also said, "The victim Lorenzo Ealom Jr. also had indications of prior cocaine ingestion."

The 24-year-old mother, Tessa Gadd, and her 33-year-old boyfriend, John Hines, are both charged with involuntary homicide.

What were the drugs:

Buprenorphine- Suboxone-Narcotic used to treat heroin addiction

Dextromethorphan- DXM-over the counter cough medicine

Diphenhydramine- Antihistamine similar to Benadryl

The arrest warrant accuses Hines of bringing illegal narcotics into the home.

It also claims the child consumed Suboxone, which is used to treat those with a heroin addiction, but instead of taking the child to the hospital the warrant says Hines took the child to his day care.

The toddler would later be taken by EMS to the hospital and pronounced dead.

