Taste Buds: Coquette Patisserie, the competitive Cleveland restaurant scene and pastry at the Convention Center

Its time for Taste Buds! Every Tuesday, Cleveland 19 News brings you a new, live video podcast all about food. The show features Cleveland 19 News reporter Jen Picciano, along with Chef Matt Mytro and Chef David Kocab.

WATCH LIVE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

This week, the trio welcomes special guest Britt-Marie Horrocks Culey, the pastry chef and owner of Coquette Patisserie in University Circle. Culey recently made the decision to close bakery and wine bar. Coquette Patisserie will end its four year run with a party on Saturday, Un Fete d'Adieu.

Culey will talk about the state of Cleveland restaurants, and the level of competition for local chefs and restaurants. Culey has recently taken up the position of pastry chef at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. She will discuss the sweets and treats she'll be making to delight conventioneers.

As always, the Taste Buds welcome your input and questions. You can reach them before the show at tastebuds@Cleveland19.com, or engage live with them through the Facebook Live broadcast. To watch, tune in to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or use the Cleveland 19 News app, website or Facebook page. Taste Buds airs at 10 a.m. every Tuesday morning.

Chef David Kocab is the Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig in Ohio City. Chef Matt Mytro is the Chef/Partner at Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills. Jen Picciano is the host of Cleveland Cooks on Cleveland 19 News, and she hosts a weekly food and restaurant segment on Q104 Friday mornings.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.