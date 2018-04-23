Cleveland Hunger Network serves millions of meals to Cuyahoga County's poor, impoverished

It may seem hard to believe, but almost 230,000 people in Cuyahoga County live in poverty.

The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland helps support 75 food service sites across the county.

It served about 4 million meals to thousands of people last year, almost a third were children under 18.

"People don't realize that many of the people that we serve at our sites are working. They're working poor and they still can't make ends meet. So, they need help from month to month to keep enough food on the table. So, yeah, it's a big need," said Jennifer Scofield, The Hunger Network CEO.

To help raise funds for its ongoing initiatives, the network will host its 30th Annual Run/Walk for Hunger on Saturday, May 12.

Tune in to CLE 43 Focus this Sunday at 6:30 a.m. to learn more about the nonprofit social service program.

