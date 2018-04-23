Arthritis Foundation of Greater Cleveland making a difference one step at a time

If you have it, you're well aware -- arthritis is one of the most debilitating disorders in the country.

Our cold weather can make it worse for the nearly 30,000 Ohioans with the disorder.

In all, arthritis affects over 50 million Americans.

For 70 years, the Arthritis Foundation of Greater Cleveland has been serving the needs of those with arthritis, including 11-year-old Katie Dentler, who was diagnosed at age 5.

“My wrist started hurting more and more and more. We went to the doctor again and they were like you have arthritis," she said.

Darby Schwartz is the executive director of the Arthritis Foundation of Greater Cleveland.

"If you're in pain because your joints are sore you think I don't want to move. I don't want to exercise. Really getting started moving and exercising will help the joint become less swollen and it will make your life a lot easier," she said.

Katie is among 300,000 children nationally with arthritis and she’s the 2018 Juvenile Arthritis Youth Honoree.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.