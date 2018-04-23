Kent State teachers, classmates deliver lasting tribute to Taylor Pifer

Nearly a year after her tragic death, Taylor Pifer has a permanent place at Kent State University.

Thanks to Taylor's friends and KSU, a bench swing near Taylor's beloved fashion school, and frequent hangout Dunkin' Donuts, was dedicated today, along with an $8,000 memorial scholarship fund to the fashion school.

Taylor, her sister and mother were killed in June 2017. The suspect, George Brinkman, is accused in other homicides and is charged with six counts of aggravated murder.

His next hearing is set for September 5 in Cuyahoga County.

But this beautiful day on campus saw more laughter than tears, more celebration than sorrow and more thanking Taylor than mourning her loss.

Roommate Erica Mohler was inspired by her brother, with whom she has a classic sibling rivalry, to spread Taylor's kindness throughout the world after he forced his way through a crowd to comfort her after an emotional choir performance following Taylor's death.

Up until that point, Erica was angry about the tragedy and questioned the worth of kindness. But now, she's dedicated to ensuring Taylor's legacy at Kent State and beyond.

Other friends spoke about Taylor inspiring them to this day in their careers and daily lives. The director of the fashion school and university President Beverly Warren also spoke at the dedication, recalling stories of Taylor's ambition and her contribution to Kent State.

Though her life was cut far too short, it was a life that continues to positively impact her friends and family, and now gives Kent State students a place to reflect and find their own inspiration.

