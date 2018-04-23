Lakewood Melt Bar and Grilled delays grand reopening

Lovers of grilled cheese are not going to like this.

Melt Bar and Grilled has announced its Lakewood location won't reopen until early May.

According to the famous sandwich purveyor, the west side shop was set to reopen this Friday,April 2, but it has been delayed and will reopen Friday, May 4.

The restaurant released the following statement:

"A project nearly 12 years in the making will be complete and we will re-open on Friday, May 4th, 2018. Tons of amazing upgrades and changes will bring our beloved Lakewood location up to our standards of excellence! Please plan to visit the new and improved Lakewood Melt during the Grand Re-Opening celebration month of May and pick up your exclusive Melt Lakewood Grand Re-Opening t-shirt created by our friends at CLE Clothing Company. There will be exclusive swag for the opening weekend, including awesome Melt wooden coasters created by our friends at Foundry Woodprints, so stop in for yours while they last!"

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.