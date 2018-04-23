Cleveland Police: Texting driver knocks out power after slamming into pole

A distracted driver shut down Miles Avenue Monday evening after slamming into a utility pole.

According to Cleveland Police, the driver was texting, lost control and brought down power lines after smashing into the pole.

The crash knocked out power in the neighborhood, and Miles Avenue -- from East 141st to East 142nd Street -- remains closed in both directions as crews perform maintenance on the pole and wires.

EMS was called the scene, but police didn't confirm whether the driver was hospitalized.

