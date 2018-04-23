Restaurant owners, officials advocate romaine purge following E. coli outbreak

At Gourme Deli and Restaurant in Strongsville, Azar Khouri would typically be mixing romaine with other lettuce at the salad bar, but not anymore.

“I am not because we heard about the E. coli last week or so,” he said.

Khouri has owned Gourme for 26 years and not once has anyone ever gotten sick from his food he says.

The CDC is now saying all romaine lettuce bagged from Yuma, Arizona should not be eaten at all due to the bacterial scare.

They're saying don't buy it or eat it at restaurants unless you know where it came from.

Several other restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area have taken romaine lettuce off of their menus.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.