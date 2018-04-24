Babysitter calls 911, reports "something terrible has happened" after Streetsboro child reportedly shoots, kills sibling

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated murder after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.

The incident unfolded at the children's home in the 900 block of Alden Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Linda Hartman called 911 after she heard a "pop" and found Caleb Lishing, 11, with a what she described as a hole in his neck.

"Something terrible has happened... I'm babysitting two kids" Hartman told the 911 call taker.

Hartman stated she had last seen Caleb when he went to bed at 8:30 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m., Hartman heard a "pop."

She then ran into Caleb's 13-year-old brother who asked what the sound was.

Hartman told police she didn't believe there were any weapons in the home.

During the 911 call Hartman said she didn't know where the other child went and started administering first aid with guidance from the 911 call taker until police and paramedics arrived at the home.

Caleb Lishing was transported to University Hospitals-Ravenna where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

After questioning Caleb's 13-year-old brother, investigators determined that this appears to be a "premeditated act" of murder.

Police say the handgun used in the shooting was stolen from his grandfather's home.

The teen suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated murder and taken to the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center. He is expected to appear in Portage County Juvenile Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tuesday morning, Cleveland 19 News Chief Investigator Carl Monday discovered the child's stepmother had reported the teen suspect as being "unruly" on April 19.

It was on that day that the suspect was taken to the Coleman Center for an evaluation after making comments about harming himself.

The suspect's identity, which was released by the police department, is not being published by Cleveland 19 New per policy unless the child is bound over to adult court.

Caleb Lishing was a fifth-grade student in the Streetsboro School District. The district's Superintendent Mike Daulbaugh released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"The Streetsboro School community is shocked and saddened over the death of Caleb Lishing. Caleb was a well-liked student by his peers and teachers and loved coming to school each day. He was gentle soul who loved to read and talk to the adults around him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they work through this tragic situation.

Currently, We have over 20 grief counselors on sight from Coleman Center, Towne Hall, Children’s Advantage, Aurora, Crestwood, Hudson and Kent to help students and staff deal with this loss.

Counselors will be available tonight at Henry Defer Intermediate School from 4-8 with informational packets for parents about how to talk to their children about this loss and how to recognize warning signs in children. "

Last night we lost one of our 5th graders in a tragic incident. Grief counselors will be available at Henry Defer Intermediate and the Middle School. State testing at those buildings is cancelled for today. — Streetsboro Schools (@StreetsboroSD) April 24, 2018

