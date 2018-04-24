Northeast Ohio weather: Dreary and chilly

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A slow moving system continues to spin over the Carolinas. This continues to throw moisture our way. The end result will be for more rain throughout the night. The rain will diminish to a drizzle tomorrow. The latest data is suggesting widespread low level moisture so expect plenty of clouds. This will make for a chilly day. Temperatures along the lakeshore may stay in the 40s the entire day. Things dry out by evening. Some low clouds are expected across parts of the area Thursday morning. We will see more sun in the afternoon.